Woman arrested in city for duping people promising them jobs

A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees by promising them central government jobs while posing as a senior officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), police said. Forty seven-year-old Ochira Yadav, a resident of Assam's Tinsukia district, was arrested by a team of Kolkata Police Detective Department and Purba Jadavpur police station from her house in Purbalok area in the city, a senior officer said.

Yadav was arrested after a Bansdroni-based youth lodged a complaint alleging he had paid Rs 5 lakh to her after being assured of a central government job, he said. "The accused has been duping people for years. We are investigating how many more people she has cheated," the officer said.

She was infamous in her locality for being a hot- tempered senior police officer, he said. "Yadav had illegally fixed a blue beacon, a national emblem and a sticker of IB. We have seized the vehicle and a fake identity card of the bureau," the officer said.

During an investigation, it was found that the woman is a widow of a senior central government official. "It seems on account of being a senior official's wife, she knew other officers in various departments," he said.

Police is also verifying claims of the accused woman that she has a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University, he added. PTI SCH ACD ACD.

