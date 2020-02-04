Rajasthan minister approaches Cong's public hearing with plaint against police

A minister in the Rajasthan government on Tuesday approached the Congress Party's public hearing here with a grievance that police were not registering an FIR of a man from his constituency whose daughter was allegedly murdered. Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena along with a man from his constituency approached the party office where Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was conducting the "Jan Sunwai".

He sought the parliamentary affairs minister's intervention into the matter. "A man from my constituency came to me and said his daughter, who was living in Jaipur, was murdered. Police refused to lodge an FIR. Now, the complaint has been made here to get the FIR registered," Meena told reporters.

When asked that an FIR could be lodged at the SP office, the minister said the complaint was poor and not aware of the new system (of registering an FIR at the SP office). The minister said he will apprise the chief minister of the matter and action would be taken against the SHO.

"It is certainly a matter of concern if FIRs of poor people are not registered," he said. Complainant Sanwal Ram said his daughter was murdered on January 28 in Jaipur where she was living with in-laws' family.

When contacted, Jaipur's Brahmpuri police station SHO Bharat Singh Rathore said the complainant had approached him a couple of days ago and denied that he had refused to register an FIR. The SHO said he rather suggested that the FIR be lodged in Bamanwas of Sawaimadhopur district where the death took place.

"The woman and her husband stayed in Khor village under my jurisdiction two months ago. Presently, she was living in Bamanwas. After her death in suspicious circumstances, the funeral was conducted in Bamanwas (Sawaimdhopur), which was attended by the complaint but he did not register a case there," he said. The SHO said the the woman's father suspected murder and he told him that a complaint should have been registered in Bamanwas.

