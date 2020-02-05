Left Menu
Flower vendor gets shock of life as he finds Rs 30 cr credit

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:12 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:12 IST
A flower vendor from Channapatna town in Karnataka got a shock of his life when he found a credit of Rs 30 crore in his wife's bank account. This happened when Syed Malik Burhan was struggling to meet expenses for a medical emergency in the family.

According to reports, bank officials knocked on his doors on December 2 asking him to explain how the money came to his account. "On December 2, they came searching our house. They only said a huge amount has been deposited in my wife's (Rehana) account and then asked me to come to the Bank along with my wife carrying Aadhaar card," Burhan said.

He claimed that the Bank staff sought to exert pressure on him to sign on a document but he refused. Burhan recalled that he had purchased a saree through an online portal following which he received a call seeking his bank details which, he was told, were needed as he had won a car.

"Since then, we are running from pillars to post to find out how the money came to our account. We had only Rs 60 but suddenly such a huge money came, which we are unable to understand," said Burhan.

Burhan said he had lodged a complaint with the Income Tax department, which he claimed was not keen on investigating it initially. Based on his complaint, the Channapatna town police in Ramanagara district registered a case of forgery and impersonation under the IPC besides the Information Technology Act for cheating and impersonation on January nine.

According to police, there were many financial transactions, which Burhan may be unaware of. "We are trying to find out what these transactions mean.

We will arrest whoever is behind it. We will not spare them," said a police officer in Channapatna..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

