Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mega tribal festival begins in Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:01 IST
Mega tribal festival begins in Telangana

The biennial 'Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara,' a mega tribal festival was celebrated with gaiety and fervor at Medaram village in Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday. According to an official release, about one crore pilgrims from Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are expected to visit the festival.

State Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are expected to visit the congregation on February 7, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told PTI. Thefour-day mega tribal festival would conclude on February 8.

The state government has released Rs 75 crore for providing necessary facilities for the devotees. Around 12,000 policemen have been deployed to oversee security arrangements.

As many as 300 CCTV cameras and 10 drone cameras were installed as part of the security detail, it added. State-owned TSRTC is operating 4,000 bus services to ferry people to and from Medaram.

During the Jatara, declared a state festival by the Telangana government, tribal devotees offer obeisance to goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma. As per folklore, the festival commemorates the fight of Sammakka and Saralamma against the oppression of Kakatiya rulers.

On the first day, the arrival of Saralamma on the 'Medaram Gaddhe' (platform) is celebrated while the second day marks the arrival of Sammakka. White jaggery is the traditional offering made to the two deities.

Devotees often offer jaggery equivalent to their weight, to Sammakka and Saralamma. They also take a holy bath in Jampanna Vagu (stream).

Somesh Kumar along with the Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy visited the spot and reviewed the arrangements. PTI GDK ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Airbus halts output at Tianjin assembly plant due to coronavirus

Airbus has prolonged a planned closure of its final assembly plant in Tianjin, China, as a result of the coronavirus emergency, the planemaker said on Wednesday, adding it was monitoring for any signs of impact on deliveries.It appears to b...

India International Seafood Show 2020 to be held in Kochi from 7-9 Feb

The Marine Products Export Development Authority MPEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India SEAI, is organizing the 22nd edition of India Internati...

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad hails formation of Ram Temple Trust

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and Cabinet minister for housing Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of the formation of a Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust, paving the way for construction of Ram Temple in A...

Nirbhaya's mother happy after HC order, says convicts should be hanged soon now

Welcoming the Delhi High Courts decision to give the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case just a week to avail of all the legal rights available to them to avoid death sentence, the victims mother on Wednesday said that the convicts mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020