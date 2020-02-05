Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre issues gazette notification over setting up of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' trust

The Centre on Wednesday issued gazette notification over setting up of the Trust, 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:45 IST
Centre issues gazette notification over setting up of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' trust
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Wednesday issued gazette notification over setting up of the Trust, 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. "Trust by the name 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part -1, New Delhi, 110048," the notification by Ministry of Home Affairs read.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case. "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra'," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet," Modi told the lower house. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November last year ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Batting between 3 to 5 for India A helped me settle at No 4, says Iyer

Shreyas Iyer now owns the No 4 slot in white ball cricket but the success has come owing to his flexible batting positions between Nos 3 to 5 for the India A team, where he learnt the art of tackling various match situations. Iyer scored hi...

Joining Manchester United is 'dream come true' for Odion Ighalo

Manchester Uniteds new member Odion Ighalo is exhilarated over joining the club and said it is a dream come true for him. Im very happy. First, I want to say thank God for making this happen and its just like a dream come true for me becaus...

Instamojo acquires Times Internet arm in USD 5 mn deal

Digital platform Instamojo has acquired Getmeashop, the e-commerce platform from Times Internet focused on small units, in an all-stock deal under which the Times Group firm becomes an investor in the Bengaluru-based startup. The all-stock ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on airConservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020