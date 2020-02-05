Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple trust to have office in Delhi's Greater Kailash

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:00 IST
Ram temple trust to have office in Delhi's Greater Kailash

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the newly-created trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, will have its office in Delhi's Greater Kailash locality, the Home Ministry said on Wednesday. In a notification, the ministry also said as directed by the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has already issued the allotment letter of a five-acre plot to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

While delivering its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case on November 9 last year, the apex court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The Supreme Court had also ordered that five-acre land will be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodha at an alternative site.

The notification said a trust by the name "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra" has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part-1, New Delhi, 110048. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in the Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has given its approval for the constitution of the trust for the construction of the Ram temple.

The trust will have 15 members, including a member from the Dalit community, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. The ministry said the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993, came into force on January 7, 1993, and the divisional commissioner of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya Division was appointed as the authorised person for securing possession of the area and its management.

In compliance with the Supreme Court's November 9, 2019, directions, the government of India has approved a scheme that has made necessary provisions with regard to the trust's functioning, the notification said. The provisions include matters relating to management of the trust, powers of the trustees, including construction of the temple, and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters, it said, adding that the scheme was approved vide order number "71011/02/2019-AY" dated February 5.

The ministry said in compliance with the apex court's directions, possession of the disputed site's inner and outer courtyards shall be handed over to the trust. The Centre has the liberty to make suitable provisions in respect to the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the trust for management and development in terms of the scheme framed by the central government, as per the Supreme Court's directions, it said.

The Centre, after consultation with the Uttar Pradesh government, has decided to effectuate the allotment of a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Central Waqf Board at a prominent place in Ayodhya, outside the land acquired under the Act, the ministry said. This has been done taking into account past communal disturbances, possible scenarios relating to law and order and concerns relating to communal harmony and security, it said.

The large number of pilgrims visiting the land acquired under the Act throughout the year and keeping in mind the essential amenities that would be required to be provided for the increase in number of pilgrims who will be visiting the temple from all across the world in the future have also been considered, it said The allotment letter of five acres of land in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, vide, "GO No. 61 GI/6-Sanipra-2020- 200(14)/2019 TC", dated February 5, the ministry said.

Therefore in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 6 of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993 and in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment, the Centre directs that all rights, title and interests in relation to the entire area acquired under the Act, including the inner and outer courtyards of the disputed site shall vest in trust, the home ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Batting between 3 to 5 for India A helped me settle at No 4, says Iyer

Shreyas Iyer now owns the No 4 slot in white ball cricket but the success has come owing to his flexible batting positions between Nos 3 to 5 for the India A team, where he learnt the art of tackling various match situations. Iyer scored hi...

Joining Manchester United is 'dream come true' for Odion Ighalo

Manchester Uniteds new member Odion Ighalo is exhilarated over joining the club and said it is a dream come true for him. Im very happy. First, I want to say thank God for making this happen and its just like a dream come true for me becaus...

Instamojo acquires Times Internet arm in USD 5 mn deal

Digital platform Instamojo has acquired Getmeashop, the e-commerce platform from Times Internet focused on small units, in an all-stock deal under which the Times Group firm becomes an investor in the Bengaluru-based startup. The all-stock ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on airConservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020