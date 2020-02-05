Techie who stabbed her mom to death arrested in Andaman &

A woman techie who had allegedly killed her mother and grievously stabbed her brother has been arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, police said on Wednesday. "Our team went to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and arrested the woman there," Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth told PTI.

The police produced her in a local court there and sought the transit remand to prosecute her here, the police official said. The motive behind the murder will be known only after she is brought here and interrogated, said Anucheth.

The techie, working in a private software company, had stabbed her mother to death and made a similar murderous assault on her brother too before fleeing on Monday. Her brother was later admitted to the hospital where he gave a statement to the police on the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

