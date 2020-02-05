Left Menu
Faizabad commissioner hands over charge of Ram temple site receiver

Faizabad Commissioner MP Aggarwal handed over the charge of the receiver of the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to a member of the newly formed trust for the construction of a Ram temple.

Before the Ayodhya verdict, the Faizabad commissioner was responsible for security and status quo at the then disputed site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

