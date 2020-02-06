For them, they are Muslims, for us they are all Indians:

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Senior BJP leader and former minister Dr Rajendra Prakash Singh died in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district after battling cancer, family sources said on Thursday. Singh, 75, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior since quite somet...
Skincare and home accessories products to be manufactured in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Misty Interactive Studios eyes International Market with its Prime Products New Delhi, February 6, 2020 Having carved a niche in Canadian and South E...
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented the International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy to Dr. N.S. Dharmashaktu under the Indian nomination individual category and the Leprosy Mission Trust under the institutional category toda...
The sister of a 41-year-old Malaysian man who attended a meeting in Singapore last month has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first known person-to-person transmission in the country, authorities in Malaysia said on Thursday sai...