Left Menu
Development News Edition

For them, they are Muslims, for us they are all Indians:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 14:03 IST
For them, they are Muslims, for us they are all Indians:

For them, they are Muslims, for us they are all Indians:PM to Oppn in LS while referring to anti-CAA protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Former minister Rajendra Prakash Singh dies

Senior BJP leader and former minister Dr Rajendra Prakash Singh died in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district after battling cancer, family sources said on Thursday. Singh, 75, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior since quite somet...

Misty Interactive Studios eyes Indian Market with Skincare and home accessories Brand- 'Babylon'

Skincare and home accessories products to be manufactured in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Misty Interactive Studios eyes International Market with its Prime Products New Delhi, February 6, 2020 Having carved a niche in Canadian and South E...

International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy presented to Dr. N.S. Dharmashaktu

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented the International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy to Dr. N.S. Dharmashaktu under the Indian nomination individual category and the Leprosy Mission Trust under the institutional category toda...

Sister of Malaysian man at Singapore business meeting tests positive for coronavirus

The sister of a 41-year-old Malaysian man who attended a meeting in Singapore last month has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first known person-to-person transmission in the country, authorities in Malaysia said on Thursday sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020