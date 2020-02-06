Cong MLA among 4 injured as car overturns in Rajasthan's Sikar
Four people, including a Congress MLA, were injured when their car overturned in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police said. Parasram Mordia, Congress MLA from Dhod constituency in Sikar, was going to Losal when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle in a bid to prevent a possible collision with a two-wheeler, police said.
"There were four persons in the car, including the MLA and the driver," Circle Officer Sikar, (Rural) Rajesh Arya said. He said the MLA received injuries in his leg and was being taken to a private hospital in Jaipur for treatment. The other three received mild injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Sikar district
- Rajasthan
- Parasram Mordia
- Dhod
- Losal
- Jaipur
ALSO READ
Some respite from cold conditions in Rajasthan
Nearly 83 per cent turnout in 2nd phase of polling in Rajasthan panchayat polls
JLF is for both 'Mann Ki Baat' and 'Kaam Ki Baat': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan to bring resolution against Citizenship law: Deputy CM Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Royals appoint Cassell as new fast bowling coach