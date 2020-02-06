Left Menu
7 labourers killed due to gas leakage in UP's Sitapur

At least seven labourers on Thursday lost their lives allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid unit in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

  Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 06-02-2020 15:12 IST
Police at the spot in Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police and District Collector rushed to the incident site to take stock of the situation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

