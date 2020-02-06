Curfew relaxed, section 144 to remain in place in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Days after violence broke out during a pro-CAA march in Lohardaga, the Superintendent of Police on Thursday said curfew has been lifted completely from today but section 144 will remain in place. "Curfew has been completely lifted from today but section 144 will remain imposed. The forces are not being withdrawn as a precautionary measure and the situation is being monitored. At least 51 persons have been sent to judicial custody in connection with incidents of violence in the city on January 23," said SP Lohardaga.

The district administration on February 2 had announced 12-hour relaxation in the curfew. They said the decision was taken after an overall analysis of the situation. On January 23, a march in support of CAA, NCR and NPR was passing through the Amla Toli area when the situation turned violent. Petrol bombs were thrown and stone pelting was conducted the people taking out the march. (ANI)

