Maha: US Counsel General visits RSS founder's memorial

US Counsel General in Mumbai DavidJ Ranz on Thursday visited the memorial of K B Hedgewar,founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Reshimbagh areahere

He was accompanied by RSS's Nagpur unit chief RajeshLoya as he paid tribute at the `Smriti Mandir'

The US envoy is also expected to visit Deekshabhoomiin the city where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism withlakhs of his followers in 1956, government sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

