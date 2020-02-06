Maha: US Counsel General visits RSS founder's memorial
US Counsel General in Mumbai DavidJ Ranz on Thursday visited the memorial of K B Hedgewar,founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Reshimbagh areahere
He was accompanied by RSS's Nagpur unit chief RajeshLoya as he paid tribute at the `Smriti Mandir'
The US envoy is also expected to visit Deekshabhoomiin the city where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism withlakhs of his followers in 1956, government sources said.
