Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT allows Delhi Metro to construct bridge on Yamuna flood plains

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted permission to Delhi Metro to construct a bridge on the Yamuna flood plains under Phase - IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) project.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:45 IST
NGT allows Delhi Metro to construct bridge on Yamuna flood plains
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted permission to Delhi Metro to construct a bridge on the Yamuna flood plains under Phase - IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) project. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, in an order delivered on Wednesday, however, imposed certain conditions for the construction.

The NGT, while hearing a plea filed by DMRC seeking permission to construct the bridge, said that the construction should not cause any change in flow conditions or cause difficulty in the barrage upstream or Signature Bridge downstream. The tribunal said that all the construction activities should be carried out with minimum effect on the flood plains, restoration of the flood plain that may be impacted adversely or otherwise by the construction of bridge alignment in the Yamuna flood plain, the muck and debris generated should be disposed off scientifically and no dumping shall be allowed on the flood plains.

It said that compensation of the trees to be cut during construction and operational phase of the project should be carried out by the DMRC without fail and warned that failure to abide by any conditions thereof will lead to the withdrawal of permissions. "We are conscious that the Tribunal does not have any assistance to any rival viewpoints to deal with the present issue so as to go into any possible objection to legality - substantive or procedural," the tribunal said in its order.

In order to have a better understanding, a principal committee recommended that Department of Water Resources, RD&GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti may be requested to carry out an integrated morphological study of the river for evaluating the impact created by the existing bridges, etc. The tribunal said that it may also observe that to ensure further environmental safeguards for river Yamuna and its flood plains on account of such activities in future, besides individual evaluation of such projects on the environmental yardstick, cumulative impact assessment is required to be carried out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Israeli-Palestinian violence rises after Trump peace plan

At least two Palestinians were killed and 16 Israelis hurt on Thursday in a surge of violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian anger at a U.S. peace plan is high.The proposal announced by U.S. President Donald Trum...

Over 1,500 Home Guards to be deployed in govt medical colleges in Haryana: Vij

To further strengthen security arrangements in government medical colleges in Haryana, more than 1,500 Home Guards would be deployed on an outsourcing basis, state Home minister Anil Vij said here on Thursday. Earlier, approval was granted ...

EC issues show-cause notice to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his 'biryani to terrorists' remark.

EC issues show-cause notice to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his biryani to terrorists remark....

Maha: Repairman crushed to death in elevator mishap

A 45-year-old man was crushed to death while repairing an elevator of a 14-storey building at MHADA colony in Navghar in the eastern suburb of Mulund on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Sanjay Santosh Yadav, was repairing a lift on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020