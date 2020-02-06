Three J-K leaders in detention since August booked under PSA
Three Jammu and Kashmir leaders, who have been in preventive detention since August last year, were on Thursday booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), officials here said.
The three are senior National Conference leader and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri, and Sartaj Madani, the maternal uncle of PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday.
