Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to boost defence and military engagement with African continent

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:52 IST
India to boost defence and military engagement with African continent

India on Thursday signalled its readiness to significantly ramp up supply of weapons and defence platforms to African countries, a move aimed at enhancing its strategic heft in a region where China has been aggressively expanding its military and economic clout. In an address at a conclave to deepen Indo-Africa defence cooperation at the DefExpo here, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is ready to scale up military supplies to African nations including offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), fast interceptor boats, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), military aircraft, and arms and ammunition.

A declaration was adopted at the end of the India-Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave, touching on a key issues such as effectively dealing with threat of terrorism and extremism. It also resolved to boost cooperation on the evolving concept of Indo-Pacific for regional peace and stability. In the declaration, India and African nations called for decisive action to root out cross-border terrorism, dismantle terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels of terror groups.

It also emphasised the need for all countries to ensure that territory under their control is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries in any manner. In his address, Singh asserted that India's development partnership with African nations will be guided by their priorities and capabilities, and it will also focus on combating terrorism, extremism and keeping the cyberspace safe and secure.

The India-Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave was attended by delegates from 38 countries, including 12 defence ministers from the African continent. "India will continue to intensify and deepen engagement. It will be a partnership guided by your priorities.

"More specifically on the defence cooperation, these include strengthening cooperation and mutual capabilities in combating terrorism and extremism, keeping our cyberspace safe and secure and supporting the UN in advancing and keeping peace," Singh said. It is for the first time that a conclave to explore defence cooperation with African countries has been organised as part of the DefExpo, India's biennial military exhibition.

Singh said India looked forward to deeper cooperation in a range of areas including through investment, joint ventures in defence production, defence research and development. "Rapid strides made by the Indian defence industry, both public and private, and defence research and development has opened up new vistas for cooperation to take our engagement to the next level,” he said.

India’s partnership with Africa has been an “open partnership” with all the possibilities and avenues for collaboration being offered to the continent, Singh said. The defence minister also stressed on the importance of safe secure seas which he said was a pre-requisite for development of blue economy in the region.

In the declaration, the countries emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and violent extremism, including through increased sharing of information and intelligence. "We call for strengthening the UN counter-terrorism mechanisms and to ensure strict compliance with the UN Security Council sanctions regime on terrorism.

"We urge the international community to envisage the adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UNGA. We agree to further enhance cooperation and coordination between Africa and India to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the declaration said. The two sides also stressed that maritime security is a pre-requisite for the development of blue economy.

"We seek to increase our cooperation in securing sea lines of communication, preventing maritime crimes, disaster, piracy, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing through sharing of information and surveillance,” it said. “We encourage enhanced cooperation between India and Africa on the evolving concept of Indo-Pacific and welcome the AU’s (African Union) vision for peace and security in Africa that coincides with India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region,” the declaration said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts 'dishonest and corrupt' Democrats after impeachment drama

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment dishonest and corrupt and accused some of his political foes of inv...

Zimbabwe mine collapse traps 20 underground

At least 20 miners in Zimbabwe have been trapped underground after a shaft collapsed, state media reported on Thursday. The incident occurred overnight at the Globe and Phoenix gold mine in the central town of Kwekwe, around 200 kilometers...

UPDATE 1-Ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo wants unconditional release

Lawyers for Ivory Coasts former president Laurent Gbagbo argued on Thursday that he should be released without conditions while awaiting the prosecutions appeal against his acquittal at the International Criminal Court.The ICC, the worlds f...

J'khand education minister stumped by students' answers

The Jharkhand Minister for School Education and Literacy, Jagarnath Mahto was in for a shock when he was told by school children that Hemant Soren is the education minister of the state. The students of class seven of the government school...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020