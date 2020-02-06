Over 1,500 Home Guards to be deployed in govt medical colleges in Haryana: Vij

To further strengthen security arrangements in government medical colleges in Haryana, more than 1,500 Home Guards would be deployed on an outsourcing basis, state Home minister Anil Vij said here on Thursday. Earlier, approval was granted to deploy 1,652 Home Guards in all primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals in the state.

Vij, also state Health minister, said that in total 3,170 Home Guards would be deployed in all the government medical colleges and health centres. "As many as 828 Home Guards would be deployed in PGIMS Rohtak, 190 in Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, 200 in Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal and 300 in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar," he said.

He said Home Guards would be posted in health centres of all the districts, including 92 in Ambala district, 120 in Bhiwani, 44 in Charkhi Dadri, 60 in Faridabad, 66 in Fatehabad, 104 in Gurgaon and 137 in Hisar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

