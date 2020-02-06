Left Menu
Ranjeet Bachchan murder: Suspected shooter held in Mumbai

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:29 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested from Mumbai the suspected shooter in the murder case of right wing Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in Lucknow, an official said. Based on the information provided by the suspect, two others have also been detained, the official said, without specifying the places from where they were taken into custody.

Bachchan, 40, who had founded the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant when he was out on a morning walk on Sunday, a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in Lucknow. "Based on specific information, the UP Police's STF, with the help of their counterparts in Mumbai, arrested the suspected shooter from Mumbai on Thursday," the official said.

"During their investigation, the STF had got a tip-off about some suspects. While going through the call detail records and mobile phone locations of the suspects, one of them was found to have fled to Mumbai in train," he said. Accordingly, the UP STF team reached Mumbai on Wednesday night and arrested the suspect with the help of Mumbai Police, the official added.

"During his interrogation, police found that he had allegedly fired at the Hindu outfit leader. Based on the information provided by him, police have also detained two more persons in connection with the case," he said. Besides the trio, a few more persons are suspected to be involved in case, the official said..

