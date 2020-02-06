CCTV captures man molesting women; no case as there is no

Left Menu
  Mumbai
  Updated: 06-02-2020 21:39 IST
A 37-year-old man has been caught on CCTV camera while molesting women on a foot over-bridge at the Dadar railway station here, a railway police official said on Thursday. However, despite ascertaining his identity -- he had been booked for thefts in the past -- no case has been registered as there is no formal complaint lodged yet.

The incidents came to light when a CCTV footage of January 25 went viral on social media, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. It showed the man running towards a woman, forcibly kissing her and fleeing.

The man was seen molesting two other women in a similar manner on the same day, the official said. He was identified as Raziur Habibur Khan, resident of Antop Hill area, who had been arrested for pickpocketing and mobile phone thefts in the past, the official said.

Khan was out on bail, he said. A woman commuter had told GRP officials at Dadar about a similar incident, but did not lodge a formal complaint, and hence they could not register a case against Khan for molestation, the official said.

"We are appealing people to lodge a complaint in these cases," he added..

