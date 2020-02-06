33-yr-old man's body found in godown in West Delhi

The body of a 33-year-old man with injuries to his neck was found at a godown in west Delhi's Khyala area on Thursday, police said. Police were informed at 5.26 pm by Sajid that his brother Mohd Shad has been killed.

On reaching the spot, police found Shad's body at the godown and it was covered with a shawl. He had five injuries marks on his neck and it is suspected that the wounds were inflicted with a sharp object, a senior police officer said.

Shad along with his brother had a firm 'Umer Comforts' that made office chairs. The godown was used to store the manufactured chairs. No cash or article was missing from the storehouse, police said. Police said a case of murder has been registered and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

