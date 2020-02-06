BMAC to start process to move SC to stake claim on debris of demolished Babri mosque

Ayodhya, Feb 6 (PTI) The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) will start process to move the Supreme Court to stake claim on the debris of the demolished Babri mosque next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year.

Modi also said the entire land along with the Ramjanmabhoomi, which includes 67.77 acre in Ayodhya, has also been given to the trust. The Muslim parties want to remove the debris of Babri Masjid, which was demolished in 1992, from that site.

Talking to PTI, convenor of BMAC Zafaryab Jilani, said, "We have discussed with our lawyer Rajiv Dhawan and he is also of the opinion that we must claim the debris of mosque, so next week we will be meeting in Delhi and move forward our process." "I have spoken to Muslim residents of Ayodhya that they can arrange land to dump the debris, they have assured me that land will be arranged," said Jilani

Chairman of Babri Masjid cell in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board SQR Ilyas, said, "We will move the Supreme Court through our litigants who were in the Babri Masjid case, and it is necessary that the debris of Babri Masjid must be removed before the temple construction starts." Sayyad Ekhlaq Ahmas, a prominent cleric of Ayodhya and also a landlord, said he has got a land in Ayodhya where the debris of Babri Masjid can be easily dumped

Haji Mahboo, who was one of the litigants in the Babri Masjid case, is also of the opinion to remove the debris of the demolished mosque, he said the land to dump the debris can be easily arranged in Ayodhya. Reacting over the claim of the Muslims for debris, 'friend' of 'Ram Lalla' Triloki Nath Pandey, who holds the decree of Ram Janambhoomi mandated by the Supreme Court, said, "We have no objection, they can take the debris, it will be a gesture of brotherhood and communal harmony." PTI CORR KJ

KJ

