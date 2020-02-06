CBI arrests OSD to Delhi DyCM on bribery charges
The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said. Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said.
Madhav was immediately take to the CBI Headquarters for questioning, the officials said. He was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, they said.
The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election.
Officer arrested by CBI in bribery case named as OSD to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on govt website.