Suspended DSP Davinder Singh, four others sent to different jails in J-K

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 00:30 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 00:30 IST
Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists, was on Thursday sent to Hiranagar Jail in Kathua district on 15 days judicial remand, officials said. They said the suspended officer was produced before the special NIA court along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and their two associates here.

The four, however, were sent to high security Kot Bhalwal Jail on the outskirts of Jammu, the officials said. After the expiry of 15-days remand, the five, including the suspended DSP, were produced before the NIA court and Judge S C Gupta sent Singh to Hiranagar Jail on 15 days judicial remand, while the dreaded Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmed alias Naveed Babu, his brother Syed Irfan, close associate Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir, who claims to be an advocate, were sent to Kot Balwal Jail, the officials said.

The NIA took over the investigations into the case last month and brought them here on January 23 on a transit remand from Kulgam in south Kashmir. Singh was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists out of the valley near Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on January 11. Mir was also nabbed with them.

Later, Irfan was arrested on January 23 after he was brought from Punjab. He was in constant touch with his brother and had asked him to look for an accommodation in Chandigarh where they could escape the harsh winters months of Kashmir.

