Man kills wife over dowry in UP's Azamgarh

A man allegedly killed his wife over dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Kaithishankarpur village, police said on Friday. Pragya was shot dead by Deepak on Thursday after an argument over her dowry, they said.

Deepak was arrested along with his father and mother, police said. He was harassing Pragya for dowry since their marriage in 2017, the woman's family members have alleged.

