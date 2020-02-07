Farmer injured after assailants open fire in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A 40-year-old farmer was shot by miscreants when he had gone to irrigate his fields at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Saleem suffered injuries due to the shooting on Thursday in Kishanpur village of Bhopa area and was later shifted to the district hospital where he is being treated, Bhopa station house officer M S Gill said.
According to the police complaint, some unidentified miscreants came and opened fire at him. Police are searching for the assailants, the SHO said.
