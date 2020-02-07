Bovine smuggler on the run for 9 yrs arrested in Jammu

An alleged bovine smuggler, who was on the run for nine years, has been arrested from Jammu, police said on Friday. Mohammad Yousuf of Bari Brahmana was booked under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Lakhanpur police station in Kathua district in 2011, a police spokesperson said.

He said a police team from Lakhanpur police station arrested the accused from Jammu on Thursday. The official said police also arrested Nazir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pulwama district, in a case under various sections of the NDPS Act, the RPC and the Non-Biodegradable Material Management Handling and Disposal Act.

Dar was arrested from Kathua, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.