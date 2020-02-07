Left Menu
2 bike-borne men fire in the air near anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:31 IST
  07-02-2020
Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fired in the air near an anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, eyewitnesses said on Friday. No one was injured in the incident, which the police said appeared to be a case of personal enmity and not related to the anti-CAA protests.

However, some of the protesters alleged that it was a repeat of intimidatory tactics like the one at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh. They said with every such incident, the accused are changing their modus operandi. The Jafrabad police rushed to the spot after the incident.

"The firing was not in connection with the anti-CAA protests. We suspect it to be a case of some personal enmity," a senior police official said. The incident took place barely 400 metres away from the site where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since last month.

Nihal Ashraf, one of the protesters at Jafrabad, said,"The armed men fired three rounds in the air and fled the spot. They were on a scooter without a number plate unlike the Jamia incident in which the vehicle used by those who fired had number plate. They two men fired after moving a few metres ahead of our protest site". Mohd Irshad, a Jamia student said a youth fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30 and also shot a student in front of the police.

"He (youth) provoked and then fired. In the second incident on February 1 at Shaheen Bagh, the assailant fired from a few metres away from the main gathering to cause disturbance. "In the third incident again outside Jamia on February 2, the assailants shot in the air from the opposite road so that they could not be caught like the previous two accused. However, the police got their vehicle number. Therefore, the assailants at Jafrabad got a vehicle without a number plate so that their vehicle cannot be identified.

After sometime, the people resumed their protests.

