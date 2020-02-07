Arvind Kejriwal, his wife pay obeisance at Hanuman temple, day before elections

A day before the Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.

He along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the temple located on the Kharak Singh Marg.

Delhi elections will be held on Saturday and the result will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

