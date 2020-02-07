Arvind Kejriwal, his wife pay obeisance at Hanuman temple, day before elections
A day before the Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.
He along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the temple located on the Kharak Singh Marg.
Delhi elections will be held on Saturday and the result will be declared on February 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Sunita
- Delhi
- Connaught Place
- Kharak Singh Marg
ALSO READ
If competition to make false promises is held in country, Arvind Kejriwal will win first prize: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Limited freebies improves demand in economy, says Arvind Kejriwal
MP: Former women's hockey team captain Sunita Chandra dead
Cleaning Yamuna will be top priority of AAP govt in next 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal
Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal felt pain when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K: Adityanath