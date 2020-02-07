Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha woman set ablaze by in-laws over dowry, dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kendrapara
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:27 IST
Odisha woman set ablaze by in-laws over dowry, dies

A 21-year-old woman, who was battling for life for nearly a week after being set ablaze by her in-laws in Odisha's Kendrapara district over dowry, succumbed to the burn injuries, police said on Friday. Rashmita Sahu, who sustained more than 60 per cent burns, died on Thursday night at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

Police said they have already arrested her parents- in-law and a sister-in-law, while two other suspects are still absconding. The five persons allegedly tied the woman to a cot and set her on fire after pouring kerosene on Saturday, police said, adding that she was rescued by her neighbours.

Police have recorded her dying declaration, based on which a case of murder has been registered. The woman's husband is working as a plumber in Oman and was not involved in the crime, police said.

The woman was tortured for dowry by her in-laws since her marriage in June 2018, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday following a four-day run this week that lifted Wall Streets main indexes to record highs, with attention turning to the crucial monthly jobs report.The Labor Departments data is likely to show U....

Global shortage of anti-virus masks: WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 7 AFP The world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization chief warned on Friday. The world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment,...

Maha buildings to get CCTVs in phased manner: Deshmukh

CCTV cameras will be installed in buildings in Maharashtra in a phased manner starting with bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters here. We are starting wi...

UPDATE 2-Russians head to Turkey for talks on Syria's Idlib offensive -minister

Russian officials will arrive in Turkey on Saturday for talks aimed at stopping the Syrian governments offensive in Syrias northwestern Idlib region and halt a humanitarian catastrophe there, Turkeys foreign minister said on Friday. Russia-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020