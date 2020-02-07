A bill seeking amendments to criminal laws and another for establishment of a national council for waste management were among seven private member's bills introduced in Rajya Sabha on Friday. Mahesh Poddar of the BJP moved the National Council for Waste Management Bill. The bill seeks to provide for establishment of a national council for managing waste and suggest required policy measures.

A bill to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was introduced by BJP member Saroj Pandey, while her party colleague Rakesh Sinha moved a bill to provide for welfare measures for people who have been terminated by their employers. Congress member Husain Dalwai has introduced a bill to provide for establishment of an effective system to protect refugees and asylum seekers by means of an appropriate legal framework to determine claims for asylum.

He also introduced another bill seeking amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. Kirodi Lal Meena of the BJP moved a bill to provide for special financial assistance to Rajasthan for the purpose of welfare of persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes for development.

Anil Desai has moved a constitution amendment bill to insert a new article 47A. Article 47 of the Constitution deals with the duty of the state regarding malnutrition and standard of living of people..

