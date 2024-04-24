"Congress has no issues and agenda," says Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that BJP will win all the 25 seats in the state and that too with a good margin. Lauding PM Modi, she said, "People have a trust in Modi ji's guarantees and the work he has done. This is the first time that we have had a visionary leader like him.

"The work that Modi ji has done in these 10 years, the changes that he has brought in our country, the public has seen it, the public has felt it...many such important decisions have been taken. All this has happened because of the willpower of the Modi government, after seeing all this the public knows who is taking them forward and securing the future of our country," she added. Lashing out at the Congress party, she said, "I don't understand why they (Congress) want to get people's properties investigated. What is their intention behind this? It is visible that there is some kind of conspiracy in it and their intentions are not clear. Our Prime Minister Modi ji has clearly said that neither reservation will be removed nor there is any threat to the Constitution. I don't think anyone needs to say anything more than this. Congress has no issues, and no agenda, and that is why they are saying wrong things and trying to mislead people. I feel that these (Congress) people will tamper with the Constitution."

Deputy CM Diya Kumari further stated, "For the first time, our country has got such a visionary leader like PM Modi. I want to ask them (Congress) who is their PM candidate?...'' Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday held a roadshow in Sawai Madhopur.

It is noteworthy that voting for Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan is being held in two phases. Polling for 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19 and voting for the remaining 13 seats will be contested in the second phase on April 26. The counting will take place on June 4.

In 2019, the BJP registered a sweeping victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats. Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal also won a seat. The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. (ANI)

