Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in India on five-day visit
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived here on Friday on a five-day visit during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to explore ways to further boost bilateral ties. After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.
A host of issues, including fulfilling the aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean Region and ways to boost defence and trade ties, are expected to figure in the talks between Modi and the Sri Lankan prime minister. President Gotabaya Rajpaksa visited India in November which was his first official overseas trip after taking charge of the top office.
