2 undertrials prisoners who escaped Amritsar Central Jail arrested

Two out of the three undertrial prisoners, who escaped from the high-security Amritsar Central Jail by scaling the boundary walls last week, have been arrested, police said on Friday. Gurpreet Singh and his brother Jarnail Singh have been arrested, Amritsar Police Commissioner S S Gill told reporters here.

The third accused Vishal Kumar is yet to be arrested, he said. The police commissioner said Jarnail was arrested from bus stand at Anandpur Sahib on February 6.

His interrogation led to the arrest of his brother Gurpreet from Tarn Taran district, he said. A constable suffered burn injuries after Gurpreet threw some boiling substance when police raided his hideout. Gurpreet even jumped from the first floor to escape and injured his leg, the police said, adding that he was admitted to a local hospital.

Gill further said two persons, Shamsher Singh and Karnail Singh, who allegedly provided shelter to both, have also been arrested. Police said efforts were being made to arrest the third accused Vishal.

The three undertrial prisoners had escaped from the high-security Amritsar Central Jail by scaling the boundary walls on the intervening night of February 1 and 2 by making a hole in the wall of their barrack after removing around 10 bricks.

