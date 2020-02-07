32-year-old returning home from work beaten up, robbed in

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten up and his belongings robbed in Kolkata's Topsia area in the early hours of Friday, police said. Debojyoti Kandari, who works in a factory in the area, was hit by a dagger on the head by three men around 5.30 am while he was walking towards the Park Circus railway station to catch a train to home, they said, adding that he is a resident the South 24 Parganas district.

The men, who are yet to be identified, then snatched his mobile phone and wallet, a senior police officer said. A bleeding Kandari then went back to his factory, from where his colleagues took him to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.