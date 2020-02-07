Kashmir: Mercury stays several degrees below freezing point due to clear skies

Minimum temperatures in Kashmir stayed several degrees below the freezing point due to clear skies with Pahalgam being the coldest recorded place in the valley. The mercury in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for annual Amaranth Yatra, dropped to minus 10.5 degrees Celsius from 7.4 degrees Celsius a night earlier, the meteorological department said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius. Srinagar city also recorded sub-zero temperature on Thursday night as the mercury settled at minus 2.7 degrees against minus 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara minus 4 degrees Celsius and Kokernag minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest period of winter in Kashmir, ended on January 30 but the cold wave conditions are expected to persist for next few days. PTI MIJ NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

