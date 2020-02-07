Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seizures worth around Rs 55 cr made since MCC came into force in Delhi

The law enforcement agencies in Delhi have seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 55.33 crore ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital on January 6, officials said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:51 IST
Seizures worth around Rs 55 cr made since MCC came into force in Delhi
The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8.. Image Credit: ANI

The law enforcement agencies in Delhi have seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 55.33 crore ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital on January 6, officials said on Friday. This includes Rs 10.39 crore of cash. The total amount of liquor seized during the period is 99210.65 litres, worth Rs 2,72,98,417. The total amount of drugs and narcotics seized is 774.09 kg, worth Rs 7,87,37,750.

Total precious metal seized -- gold, silver, ornaments, etc., -- is worth Rs 32,18,06,910. The total items, freebies seized (laptops, cookers, sarees, etc.,) during this period is worth Rs 2,16,10,000. The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the previous Delhi Legislative Assembly election in 2015, the overall seizure worth of Rs 2,42,79,766 was made which included Rs 42,38,500 cash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

New virus has infected more than 31,400 people globally

Beijing, Feb 7AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Friday in Beijing China 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainla...

Ericsson pulls out of MWC 2020 over novel coronavirus outbreak

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Friday pulled out of international industry event GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020 due to outbreak of novel coronavirus across several countries and continued spreading of the infection. The d...

Sebi levies Rs 13.5 lakh fine on promoters of GMM Pfaudler Ltd

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a fine of Rs 13.5 lakh on 13 promoters of GMM Pfaudler Ltd for failing to comply with takeover norms. Among other individuals, the promoters include Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd, Skyline ...

4 held for raping woman in Jharkhand

A 24-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by four men in a forest in Ramgarh district, police said on Friday. The incident happened at a forest near Kuju-Ghato Road on Thursday when the woman was returning home after visiting a tourist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020