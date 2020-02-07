KVIC to start Khadi spinning, weaving centre in Arunachal Pradesh village

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) would soon start a spinning and weaving centre at Chullyu, a tribal village in Arunachal Pradesh, to generate sustainable source of income and develop the village as a 'Khadi' tourism destination in the northeast. KVIC said in a statement that the decision to create job opportunities on a mission mode in Arunachal Pradesh was taken after high-level meetings with the state's Governor B D Mishra, Minister of Agriculture Tage Taki and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

"Being located at the foothills of the Himalayas, Chullyu has the potential of producing premium quality honey. The Khadi spinning and weaving centre will fulfil the needs of the local and also generate sustainable source of income at their doorsteps. "The khadi centre will start with 25 'charkhas' (spinning wheels) and five looms, which will provide direct employment to 35 women," KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said. He also said bee-keeping activities in the village will start by providing 200 bee-boxes to 20 farmers after training.

According to the statement, Saxena said during his visit to the village, "Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KVIC seeks to reach out and empower those regions of the country which have never been approached before by earlier governments. "It is our endeavour to bring an actual change in the country by reviving the rural talents and giving rural citizens an equal opportunity."

Highlighting the untapped potential and a planned development of the region Saxena said the residents of Chullyu usually purchase their 'khadi' fabric from Assam, as there is no production unit in the state. According to the statement, one of the residents of the village appreciated KVIC's initiative and said, "This is the first time ever that an organization has come as a saviour for us. The holistic development being provided by KVIC will go a long way in helping Chullyu in establishing its name on the Indian Map." PTI URD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.