Woman gets govt job after losing leg as party banner crashes

A 30-year-old woman, whose injured leg was amputated after a truck hit her scooter while she was avoiding a falling flagpole, was Friday given a government job. Rajeswari received the order appointing as Village Assistant in Sanganur Village from Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani at a function in the district collectorate.

Rajeshwari, along with her relatives, thanked the government and Velumani. Both the legs of Rajeswari got grievously injured after the truck hit her scooter while avoiding the falling flagpole erected by the AIADMK on November 11 last.

Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident took place and was in the ICU of a private hospital and her left leg had to be amputated from knee after four days. The incident kicked up a row with opposition DMK raising the issue of erecting flagpoles especially after a banner put by an AIADMK worker fell on another woman and was run over by a lorry in Chennai..

