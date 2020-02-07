14 IPS among 60 police officers reshuffled in J-K

In a major reshuffle after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered postings and transfers of 60 police officers including chiefs of various districts across the union territory. Among the 14 IPS officers, Garib Dass, who was awaiting orders of posting, was posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), police headquarters, against an available vacancy, an order issued by the Home Department said. Dass is a 1997-batch IPS officer.

Basant Kumar Rath, a 2000-batch IPS officer, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as IGP Home Guard, Civil Defence and State Disaster Response Force, against an available vacancy. The order said Amit Kumar, a 2006-batch IPS officer, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as DIG (Armed) Jammu, against an available vacancy.

SSP Shridhar Patil will be the new district chief of Jammu, replacing Tejinder Singh who was transferred and posted as AIG (Training and policy) police headquarters vice Sameer Rekhi. Imtiaz Ismail Parray, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as SSP Crime, Kashmir vice Javid Ahmad Koul who was transferred and posted as SSP, Traffic city, Srinagar, the order said.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG, Tech, police headquarters, is transferred and posted as AIG (P&T), police headquarters vice Mubassir Latifi Ameer. He shall, however, continue to hold the charge of the post of AIG (Building), police headquarters, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Ajeet Singh, SSP zonal police headquarters Kashmir, was transferred and posted as SSP, CID cell, New Delhi, against an available post, the order said.

Swarn Singh Kotwal was posted as SSP security Jammu vice Ashok Kumar Sharma. The district police chiefs of Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama in South Kashmir and Rajouri, Ramban and Kathua in the Jammu region were replaced, while Handwara town in north Kashmir's Kupwara district will also get a new face after the transfer of the incumbent officer, the order said.

