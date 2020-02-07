Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 IPS among 60 police officers reshuffled in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:10 IST
14 IPS among 60 police officers reshuffled in J-K

In a major reshuffle after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered postings and transfers of 60 police officers including chiefs of various districts across the union territory. Among the 14 IPS officers, Garib Dass, who was awaiting orders of posting, was posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), police headquarters, against an available vacancy, an order issued by the Home Department said. Dass is a 1997-batch IPS officer.

Basant Kumar Rath, a 2000-batch IPS officer, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as IGP Home Guard, Civil Defence and State Disaster Response Force, against an available vacancy. The order said Amit Kumar, a 2006-batch IPS officer, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as DIG (Armed) Jammu, against an available vacancy.

SSP Shridhar Patil will be the new district chief of Jammu, replacing Tejinder Singh who was transferred and posted as AIG (Training and policy) police headquarters vice Sameer Rekhi. Imtiaz Ismail Parray, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as SSP Crime, Kashmir vice Javid Ahmad Koul who was transferred and posted as SSP, Traffic city, Srinagar, the order said.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG, Tech, police headquarters, is transferred and posted as AIG (P&T), police headquarters vice Mubassir Latifi Ameer. He shall, however, continue to hold the charge of the post of AIG (Building), police headquarters, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Ajeet Singh, SSP zonal police headquarters Kashmir, was transferred and posted as SSP, CID cell, New Delhi, against an available post, the order said.

Swarn Singh Kotwal was posted as SSP security Jammu vice Ashok Kumar Sharma. The district police chiefs of Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama in South Kashmir and Rajouri, Ramban and Kathua in the Jammu region were replaced, while Handwara town in north Kashmir's Kupwara district will also get a new face after the transfer of the incumbent officer, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU goes into meeting frenzy ahead of Feb 20 summit on next 7-year budget

European Union leaders and institutions went into a frenzy of meetings this week to start the toughest job the bloc faces this year agreeing on a seven-year budget that for many is the most tangible sign of what a united Europe will look li...

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest i...

UPDATE 1-IMF to replace Lipton as first deputy managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major personnel move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her top deputy, David Lipton, will leave at the end of February...

Russia says Israel nearly shot down passenger plane in Syria

Russias Defense Ministry said Friday that Israeli air forces nearly shot down a passenger jetliner in Syria during a missile strike in the suburbs of Damascus a day earlier. The allegation comes as tensions run high in Syria, where fighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020