FIR against Chhota Shakeel for plotting to kill politicians, judicial figures

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against gangster Chhota Shakeel for allegedly plotting to kill influential politicians and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states. "It is submitted that from past some time inputs were received through a reliable source that underworld don Chhota Shakeel of D- Gang has tasked his operatives for executing targeted killing of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states," read the FIR by Delhi Police Special Cell.

Police claim that the operatives of Shakeel have arranged "high-grade weapons" to target the powerful figures and are in advance stage of their operation. "The underworld operatives are in the advanced stages of executing the targeted killing of influential Political and Judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states," the FIR read.

The special cell registered the FIR on January 27 to investigate the whole matter in detail. "To unearth the whole conspiracy and considering the sensitivity of input an in-depth investigation needs to be launched against the perpetrators to save lives of the people by registering a case," it read(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

