Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against Chhota Shakeel for plotting to kill politicians, judicial figures

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against gangster Chhota Shakeel for allegedly plotting to kill influential politicians and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 05:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 05:52 IST
FIR against Chhota Shakeel for plotting to kill politicians, judicial figures
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against gangster Chhota Shakeel for allegedly plotting to kill influential politicians and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states. "It is submitted that from past some time inputs were received through a reliable source that underworld don Chhota Shakeel of D- Gang has tasked his operatives for executing targeted killing of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states," read the FIR by Delhi Police Special Cell.

Police claim that the operatives of Shakeel have arranged "high-grade weapons" to target the powerful figures and are in advance stage of their operation. "The underworld operatives are in the advanced stages of executing the targeted killing of influential Political and Judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states," the FIR read.

The special cell registered the FIR on January 27 to investigate the whole matter in detail. "To unearth the whole conspiracy and considering the sensitivity of input an in-depth investigation needs to be launched against the perpetrators to save lives of the people by registering a case," it read(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next weeks Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.Following the Singapore Ministry of Healths Feb. 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consul...

49ers TE Celek retires after eight seasons

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek announced Friday that he is retiring from the NFL, ending an eight-year career. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past 8 seasons, love yall, Celektime is clockin out, he wrote in ...

U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland says Trump intends to recall him from his post

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in President Donald Trumps impeachment inquiry, said on Friday that Trump intends to recall him from his post.I was advised today that the President intends to recall me e...

Islanders face big test against sizzling Lightning

The New York Islanders displayed their playoff-caliber mettle by mounting three consecutive third-period comebacks during a homestand against Western Conference foes. The tests will continue Saturday, when the Islanders hit the road and vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020