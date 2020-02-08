Kashmiri students headed for capacity building tour to Delhi, Dehradun
Continuing with the capacity building tours (CBT) for students of Kashmir valley, the Army has sent 20 students on tour to Delhi. "Twenty children are going to Delhi where they will meet President Ram Nath Kovind. They will also visit various monuments in the city," an Army official told ANI on Friday.
"Thereafter, they will be taken to Dehradun, where they will visit Forest Research Institute. They will also visit the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where the officers get commissioned," he added. He also said that they will continue to organize such tours for the students of the valley.
Taking about the benefits of the exposure trip, a student said, "We will be able to visit our historic monuments and also meet President Ram Nath Kovind." (ANI)
