15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 09:04 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:04 IST
Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airport officials said on Saturday. The students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach here, they said.

When the flight reached Kochi at 11 pm on Friday, they were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances. The students have been admitted to an isolation ward of the hospital, the officials said.

Relatives of the students had reached the airport but they were not allowed to meet them. PTI TGB DPB

