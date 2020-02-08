Jharkhand journalist dies at 56

Senior journalist Satish Kumar Verma has died here after a prolonged illness, family sources said on Saturday. His condition deteriorated late on Friday night after which he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Verma was 56 and is survived by wife, son and daughter. He was political editor of the Ranchi edition of Hindi daily 'Dainik Bhaskar'.

Expressing grief at Verma's untimely death, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said it was a personal loss for him as "he used to meet me as political editor". Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato condoled his death and observed two minutes of silence along with journalists..

