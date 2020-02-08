10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after a van carrying schoolkids overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said. The van was carrying nine other children, who, reports said, escaped unhurt.

The vehicle had picked up the 10 schoolkids from Madanour Sukrouli village and it overturned near Sarangchapra village, Station House Officer (SHO), Khadda, Ram Ashish Yadav said, adding that the van was being driven at a very high speed. "The girl, Pratibha, came under the van as a door of the vehicle was missing," he said.

Locals rushed the girl to the Khadda primary health centre, where doctors declared her dead, the police said, adding that the driver fled the spot after the incident. "An FIR has been lodged against the driver and he will be arrested soon. The body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy and the van has been impounded," Yadav said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of the girl, a statement issued by the state government said in Lucknow.

