UP: Kairana tehsildar suspended in Badaun treasury embezzlement case

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday suspended the Kairana tehsildar in Shamli district in connection with the embezzlement of the Badaun treasury related to a stamp manual. The suspension order has been served on tehsildar Ranbir Singh, according to Shamli District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh.

In his place, Praveen Kumar has been nominated as the new tehsildar, the DM said. The case is related to the Badaun treasury in which three senior treasurers working there and 10 officials of tehsildar level were suspended last month for not complying with provisions of the stamp manual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.