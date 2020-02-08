4 of family dead in motorcycle-SUV collision in C'garh's Korba

Four people were killed on Saturdayafter their motorcycle was hit by a sports utility vehicle onBilaspur-Ambikarpur highway in Korba district in Chhattisgarh,police said

A Katghora police station official identified thedeceased as Santosh Singh Gond (30), his wife Rekha Bai (25),his brother-in-law Rajkumar Singh Gond and niece Pallavi (6)

"The four were on a motorcycle and were headingtowards Ambikapur when it collided with a Mahindra Bolero nearBarpali-Lalghat. Bolero driver Sunil Suman has been arrested,"he added.

