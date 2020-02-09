Bedi appreciates clean lake, seeks kids' help for its upkeep

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, on her weekend visit to Kanagan lake, a major water body in neighboring Reddiarpalayam, on Sunday appreciated the clean environment and asked school children, members of voluntary organizations and staff of a research institute to ensure that cleanliness of the lake is maintained Stressing on maintenance of such infrastructure, the former IPS officer, who used her cycle to visit the lake from her office, motivated the young children to take care of the lake as their property.

Responding to her appeal, school children and others and the French Institute of Puducherry came forward to take care of the lake by taking upon themselves certain extent of the area.

Bedi who used certain Tamil words to ask the children and others to ensure 'suthamana eri' (clean lake) said, "The lake is our property and the children can use it during weekends or holidays as tourist destinations." She also furnished phone numbers for any police help for security purpose. Bedi asked the police officials who accompanied her to take care of the visitors.

Children presented cultural programs to welcome the Lieutenant Governor.

