Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi appreciates clean lake, seeks kids' help for its upkeep

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:08 IST
Bedi appreciates clean lake, seeks kids' help for its upkeep
Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, on her weekend visit to Kanagan lake, a major water body in neighboring Reddiarpalayam, on Sunday appreciated the clean environment and asked school children, members of voluntary organizations and staff of a research institute to ensure that cleanliness of the lake is maintained Stressing on maintenance of such infrastructure, the former IPS officer, who used her cycle to visit the lake from her office, motivated the young children to take care of the lake as their property.

Responding to her appeal, school children and others and the French Institute of Puducherry came forward to take care of the lake by taking upon themselves certain extent of the area.

Bedi who used certain Tamil words to ask the children and others to ensure 'suthamana eri' (clean lake) said, "The lake is our property and the children can use it during weekends or holidays as tourist destinations." She also furnished phone numbers for any police help for security purpose. Bedi asked the police officials who accompanied her to take care of the visitors.

Children presented cultural programs to welcome the Lieutenant Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan proposes Day/Night Test to Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday proposed Bangladesh to play their second Test under lights at the National Stadium here in April. PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the Board was keen to have the second match as DayNight ...

Observers were scrutinizing data to ensure its accuracy: Delhi's CEO on delay in voting figures

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said there was no unusual delay in announcing the final voter turnout figure as the returning officers were busy with the scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy. Add...

Mohali building collapse: Debris removal ops underway, no one found trapped

Operations to clear debris are underway at the site where a three-storey building collapsed in Punjabs Mohali district, with officials saying that no one has been found trapped under the rubble on Sunday. One person was killed and three oth...

MP man found dead, wife, brother, mother, 3 others held

Four days after the body of a man was found with the head crushed, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh have arrested his wife, mother, elder brother and three others, including two contract killers, a senior official said on Sunday. The bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020