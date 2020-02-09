Police has to be fair: Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Sunday emphasized that the police has to be fair, prompt and win the trust of people by transparency, honesty and accountability. Addressing the annual conference of SPs and Commandants of APBn and IRBn at police headquarters here, he complimented the state police for desirable changes in its interface, leadership and coordination in the recent past.

The governor also praised the force for its recent successful operations. He stressed on better coordination between the police and other security forces stationed in the state to reinforce the confidence among the people on them.

He advised the police personnel to recall the ideal and vision of the force, when in doubt and help the poor and weak. Cautioning on vulnerability of boys, girls and women in the orphanages and shelter homes, the governor advised the police personnel to take suo moto action and carry out proper checking.

He advised the SPs to take due cognizance of the heinous crimes and initiate appropriate remedial measures. "The police personnel must be positive in their approach and maintain peace and tranquillity within their jurisdiction," he stressed.

The governor said the most important person in the police force is the constable in the beat. The constable should be properly trained, empowered, enabled, motivated and made responsible to ensure safe, secure and developed society. The governor further said that science has given many types of equipment for policing but it can never replace the constable and therefore they must be strengthened.

Appreciating the state government for the transfer and posting policy in the education department, the governor suggested the police department to review 'Home Police Station' postings, which he termed as practicable, possible and will be in public interest. Reiterating the special power of the Governor under Article 371 (h), Dr Mishra said that he has special responsibility with respect to law and other in the state.

He stressed on the need for transparent recruitment, effective training, police reforms in equipment, weapon and communication means, conducive political ambience and rank, command and control integration. He also suggested for synergy of effort amongst the security forces and promoting Good Police work. The governor suggested for remedial measures, to control insurgency in a democratic setup, which includes, good developmental policies and programs, work opportunities and job creation.

State Director General of Police R P Upadhyaya briefed the governor about the two-day conference of SPs and COs on the occasion. SPs from all the districts and police headquarters and commandants of Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalions and Indian Reserve Battalions were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

