8 arrested in Jodhpur with illegal arms, ammunition

Eight people were arrested with illegal arms and ammunition while they were trying to sell those weapons in different parts of the city on Sunday, the Jodhpur police said. One of the accused, Nehpal Singh, was arrested from Sardarpura with two pistols and four cartridges while he was roaming in the area in search of the customer, a senior police official said.

On interrogating him, police learnt that seven of his aides have been roaming in different parts of the city with the weapons and cartridges. All of them were arrested, the official said. The leader of the gang is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. Nehpal Singh, who has half-a-dozen cases registered against him claimed that he had obtained the weapons from the gang leader.

"We have initiated an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.