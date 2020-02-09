Three killed in car-truck collision in Malda district

Three persons travelling ina car were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck inWest Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said

The truck collided with the car coming from theopposite direction near Chanchal in the district killing threepersons including the driver of the car, the police said.

